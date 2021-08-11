Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISA)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

