DLocal (DLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLO opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DLO. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

