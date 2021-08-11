Doctors Coin Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $195.92 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064541 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

