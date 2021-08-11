Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.34. Dollarama shares last traded at C$59.26, with a volume of 224,277 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.91.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.566503 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

