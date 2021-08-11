Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Barry C. Huber Purchases 6,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.