Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $666,702.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.18 or 0.99852575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00843505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

