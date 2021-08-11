dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $295.50

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.39), with a volume of 552549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £772.28 million and a P/E ratio of 72.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.