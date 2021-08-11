Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 10,613 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 16,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $621.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.86.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

