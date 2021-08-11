Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 12,173 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of The J. M. Smucker worth $27,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

