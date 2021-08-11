Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 41,913 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in General Mills by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

