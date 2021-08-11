Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,109 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

