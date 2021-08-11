Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

