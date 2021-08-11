Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.