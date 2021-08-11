Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $28.28 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,250 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kimco Realty worth $28,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

