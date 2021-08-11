Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $648,995. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

