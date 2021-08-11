Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.