Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 12,076 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

