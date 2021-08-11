Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

