Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $221.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

