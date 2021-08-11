Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 23,315 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Core Laboratories worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.