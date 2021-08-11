Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 27,599 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,599 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.