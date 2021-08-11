Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 432,871 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432,871 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

