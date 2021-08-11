Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of United Airlines worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

