Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 55,226 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,226 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $81,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

