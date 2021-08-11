Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,162 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

