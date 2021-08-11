Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $22.93 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,088,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,929,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

