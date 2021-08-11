Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

