Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,605 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

