DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $633,623.58 and approximately $54,627.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00346307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.00930144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.