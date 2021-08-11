DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96). Approximately 20,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 128,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.94.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.