DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DraftKings in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.