DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $306,226.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $306,226.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.01387970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00353307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00126486 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.