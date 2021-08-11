Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Dropbox accounts for approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $59,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $23,914,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX remained flat at $$32.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,429. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

