DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $47.28 million and $2.93 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.