Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Buys $55,890.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 2,845,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,365. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
