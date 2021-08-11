Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.05

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

