Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.80 ($49.18).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 52-week high of €42.00 ($49.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.68.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

