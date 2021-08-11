DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Down 7.7%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

