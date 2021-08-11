Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Shares Down 0.1%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 3,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 57,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

