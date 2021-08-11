Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,250,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 2,992,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
