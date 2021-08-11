Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,250,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 2,992,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $22,296,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 727,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

