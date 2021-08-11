e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of ELF opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

