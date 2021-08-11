e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.
Shares of ELF opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
