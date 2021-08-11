E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.64 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.15. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

