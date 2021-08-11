E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.53) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching €10.64 ($12.51). The company had a trading volume of 5,148,251 shares. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

