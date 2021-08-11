E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.53) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.64 ($12.51) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.