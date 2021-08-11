E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.00 ($15.29) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.64 ($12.51). 5,148,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.