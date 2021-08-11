E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €15.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock opened at €10.64 ($12.51) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.