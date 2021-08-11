Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.92

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 5182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

