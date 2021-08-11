Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.92

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 5182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $15,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
