Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.30 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post sales of $101.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $359.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.44 million to $398.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $360.09 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $430.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of EGLE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 76.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.