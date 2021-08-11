Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

