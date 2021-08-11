Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ (EGRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,384,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,384,000 after acquiring an additional 254,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
