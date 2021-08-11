Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ (EGRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,384,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,384,000 after acquiring an additional 254,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

